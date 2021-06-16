Advertisement

Airline traffic hits record highs at local airport

While many things are looking up since the pandemic hit, Airport Manager Glen Kelly does have...
While many things are looking up since the pandemic hit, Airport Manager Glen Kelly does have one concern.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport has seen record-breaking jumps in its airline travelers. Still, this is just half the story.

It seems people have been antsy not just to get out of the house. Last month the number of airline travelers boarding and departing from this airport was the highest it’s been since 2013. The last two months surpassed 2019 levels. This is all according to Airport Manager Glen Kelly.

Still, he says airline travelers make up a small portion of the airport’s revenue. Fuel sales from corporate and general aviation are the big money makers. While fuel sale numbers have not yet returned to normal, they are looking up. Business travelers flying corporate however have risen in numbers throughout the entirety of the pandemic.

Kelly explained, “We’re seeing a lot more business travelers travel on corporate such as time shares like NetJet. I think a lot of companies, particularly through the pandemic wanted to protect their employees a little more...,”

One thing Kelly is worried about is what he anticipates to be a slow return of business travelers who fly airline rather than corporate. This worry is rooted in the fact that companies are now more in tune with doing business over the internet.

Still, Kelly hopes to set another record in airline traffic this month.

