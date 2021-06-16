American Red Cross seeking donors to help with blood shortage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials at the American Red Cross say there is a blood shortage.

The Red Cross blood supply took a hit during the pandemic.

Many people are in need of blood for trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries that people put off during the pandemic.

Because of this, the organization wants people to donate blood as soon as they can to help with this situation.

“There’s just such a need right now. It is a severe blood shortage. And we need to go ahead and make this happen now so that we don’t continue to fall behind in having blood supplies available. Because, it needs to be there at the time the patient needs it, and not donated at that point,” says executive director of the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley, Sharon Kesselring.

The Red Cross is looking for individuals with O-positive and O-negative blood types, as well as those that have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past.

If you would like to sign up to give blood, you can do so by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, going to the Red Cross website, or using the Red Cross app that you can download on your phone.

