ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Athens has issued a boil water advisory that will be in effect until June 17 at 1 P.M. The following streets are affected: North Utah Place between Dalton Ave and Hillcrest Dr., Hillcrest Dr. from Graham Dr. west to the dead end, and 33 Strathmore Blvd north to Hillcrest Dr.

