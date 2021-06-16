Boy Scout Camp at Camp Kootaga starts next week

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Summer camp staff at Camp Kootaga have been hard at work preparing for the arrival of boy scout campers.

The first round of campers will be arriving on Sunday, June 20th, for the 99th camping season.

In preparation for their arrival, the staff has been finishing a variety of tasks.

“We’ve been out now for this week, and we’re getting all of the campsites mowed and ready,” Camp Director Ed Evans explained. “We have brand new water lines that will deliver city water to all of the campsites. All of that is going on now and the campsites for the staff, the camp ranger. They are preparing those sites, getting tents out, getting ready for full operational scout camping.”

The summer camp hasn’t taken place since 2019 due to Covid-19. With the camp happening this year, the staff has put safety measures into place to help keep everyone safe.

“We have social distancing in the cafeteria especially, the outdoors we’re not so much worried about,” Evans explained. “But in the cafeteria, the kids will be fed in pods. As they come in, they will be placed in a certain area. We expect them to stay in those pods, much like what they would do in schools. But again, with the governor relaxing his Covid restrictions, we feel like we will be very safe.”

During each week of camp, scouts will have the opportunity to participate in many activities, including hiking, swimming, archery, and canoeing.

Evans says that the staff is excited for the arrival of the campers and the start of summer camp.

“I love Camp,” Evans said. “I love going camping. I like to say we have to keep the outing in the word scouting. So, you got to be outdoors. We’ve had such a struggle with meetings that take place in parking lots for scout troops, you know. So, they’re outdoors, they are not in their regular meeting areas. I know the kids are probably chopping at the bits to swing an ax at something, or you know to hit that pool that you see behind me. So, we are ready to go.”

Evans says that next year, Camp Kootaga will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

