Obituary: David Alan Boyd

David Alan Boyd, 68, of Vienna died suddenly June 15, 2021. He was born on February 2, 1953 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Samuel Joseph Boyd, Sr. and Virginia Deem Boyd. David retired from the Parkersburg Country Club in maintenance.

David is survived by one brother, Joe (Charlene) Boyd; one sister, Cindy Terrell; one niece, Heather Walker; three nephews, Aaron Boyd, Ryan Terrell, Brian Rowley; five great nieces and nephews, Devan, Kaylee, Zach, Owen and Taylor.

Funeral services will be Saturday 1pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday 11am - 1pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to help offset funeral expenses at https://www.leavittfuneralhome.com/obituaries/David-Alan-Boyd?obId=21437941#/obituaryInfo

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.