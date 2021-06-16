Advertisement

Obituary: David Alan Boyd

David Alan Boyd
David Alan Boyd(WTAP)
By Guest
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Alan Boyd, 68, of Vienna died suddenly June 15, 2021.  He was born on February 2, 1953 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Samuel Joseph Boyd, Sr. and Virginia Deem Boyd.  David retired from the Parkersburg Country Club in maintenance.

David is survived by one brother, Joe (Charlene) Boyd; one sister, Cindy Terrell; one niece, Heather Walker; three nephews, Aaron Boyd, Ryan Terrell, Brian Rowley; five great nieces and nephews, Devan, Kaylee, Zach, Owen and Taylor.

Funeral services will be Saturday 1pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday 11am - 1pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to help offset funeral expenses at https://www.leavittfuneralhome.com/obituaries/David-Alan-Boyd?obId=21437941#/obituaryInfo

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect...
West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
The truck (foreground) and SUV involved in Monday night's crash
UPDATE: No one taken to hospital after crash in Parkersburg Monday night
Flashing lights graphic
Man ejected onto road after side-by-side crashes in Wirt County
Police Chief Williams says he is concerned about safety.
Both sides to the Belpre golf cart bill
Michael Rhodes
Obituary: Michael Lee Rhodes

Latest News

Julie Hayes
Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: David “Dave” Pritchett
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Joan D. Auch
Sandra Hofmann
Obituary: Sandra Kay Hofmann