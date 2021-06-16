Advertisement

Obituary: David “Dave” Pritchett

David “Dave” Pritchett, 62, of Marietta passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2021 at Ohio State University.

He was born January 7, 1959, in Marietta a son of Randall “Randy” and Donna Pritchett.  Dave was a 1977 graduate of Marietta High School and attended the Career Center.  He was employed as a Customer Service Representative for Marietta Automotive Warehouse.

On October 4, 1980, he married Becky Uhl who survives along with his brothers, Jeff, JP and Eric and nephew and niece, Shane and Shanna Pritchett.  His parents and brother, Mike and wife Sherry, preceded him in death.

At his request he will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of  sympathy may be sent at:  Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

