Obituary: Joan D. Auch

Joan D. Auch, 91, of Parkersbug, WV passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born at home in Conshohocken, PA, during the Great Depression, a daughter of the late James Paul and Mildred Irene Kriebel Douglass.

Joan was a 1947 graduate of Conshohocken High School. Throughout her career, she worked for various banks, retiring from WesBanco as a trust administrator and marketing director. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and volunteering at the hospital. Joan was very outgoing and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Donald W. Auch, III (Debra); two sisters, Grace Landis and Jackie Heffernen; two sons-in-law, Jessie Smith and Zachary Dye; and two great-grandchildren, Molly Elizabeth Smith and Sawyer Alan Dye.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Auch, Jr., whom she married in 1951; one sister, Diane Kenna; and two grandchildren, Sarah Smith and Jessica Dye.

In keeping with Joan’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Parkersburg or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the family.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg.

