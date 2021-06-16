Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes

Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes of Morgantown unexpectedly departed this world for her heavenly one June 10, 2021.

She was born August 11, 1977 in Clarksburg, the daughter of James Hart and Mary Nicholson.

Julie was a graduate of Doddridge County High School class of 1995 in West Union, WV. She attended Fairmont State College obtaining degrees in Sociology and Criminal Justice. During college Julie worked for Dr Mark Lilly’s Dentist practice in Bridgeport followed by Allegheny Power for many years before returning to college to obtain a Master’s in Business Administration from WVU. She married Jonathan (Jon) Hayes of Morgantown by way of Middlebourne. They ran the local Comic Paradise Plus stores and the WV Popular Culture and Comic Book convention. Julie’s love of the medical field lead to her to become a certified Medical Transcriptionist; which she worked in addition to the stores. Julie was always up for an adventure, travel, hiking; especially if it involved concerts or geocaching. Julie was an experienced seamstress and loved crocheting to create one of a kind items for anyone who would ask or challenge her. Julie was a lover of all animals, especially cats. She helped to home well over 20 cats throughout the past few years, while managing to fall in love and fail to place a few. For Julie family was everything, and she loved her family with all of her heart. Julie was the matriarch of her blood family as well as the family built from friends around her.

Through these and numerous other undertakings Julie’s smile, kindness, and perfect personality forever bound to her to anyone she met.

Julie is survived by her parents; her husband; her sister of the heart Brittany Walker; her cousins Frances Cooper and Debora Bode and her Husband Mike and their child Amanda; mother-in-law Jean Hayes and more kitties than any person should be able to love. She was blessed with a close and loving relationship with all of her aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her Aunt and Uncle, Ivy and Bob Cooper and father-in-law, Jack Hayes.

For any memorial offerings, please support your local animal shelter.

A viewing will occur Thursday, June 17th from 4 to 8 PM at McCullough Funeral Home 447 W Myles Ave, Pennsboro, WV 26415 Phone: (304) 659-2251

For those that cannot make the viewing, the family will have a Celebration of Life in the near future. Comic Paradise Plus will also host a Celebration of Life in the future.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.