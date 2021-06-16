Obituary: Lena Jane Greathouse Russell

Lena Jane Greathouse Russell, 93, of Cutler Ohio passed away on June 16, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 11,1927 in Braxton County West Virginia to the late Ivan and Virginia Belle Cogar Greathouse. Lena graduated from Bartlett High School and attended Parkersburg Business School.

Lena married Everett Grant Russell on October 16, 1946 who survives. She and her husband owned and operated Russell Graphics in Marietta and she was also a realtor with Cranston Real Estate. She was a Methodist by faith.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathy Fenton of Williamstown, WV and Ann (John) Bonnette of Cutler Ohio, five grandchildren, Meredith Fenton of Fairfax, Virginia, Natalie (Neil) Molter of Kalispell Montana, Jessica (Matt) Parker of Wheeling WV, John (Erica)Bonnette of Watertown, Oh and Tyson (Ashley) Bonnette of Little Hocking, Oh, five great-grandsons and eight great-granddaughters. Several nieces and nephews also survive,

Lena is preceded in death by her parents and four brothers Carroll, Okey, Harry, and Henry Greathouse and one sister, Ethel Eagleton.

Public graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 18, 2021 in Union Cemetery in Cutler, Ohio. There will be no visitation.

The Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to care for the Russell family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by visiting their Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be made to Marietta Home Health and Hospice Rt 7 Marietta, Oh or Wesley Volunteer Fire Dept 2060 St Rt 550 Bartlett Oh 45713.

