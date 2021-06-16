Advertisement

Obituary: Sandra Kay Hofmann

Sandra Hofmann
Sandra Hofmann(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sandra Kay Hofmann, 74, of Washington passed away December 11th, 2020, at her home in Washington, WV. She was born March 5th, 1946, a daughter to the late Dan and Therna Lowe Viers. Sandra worked as an Optician for both Dr. Welshan and Dr. Frame and was a member of the Hopewell Church of Christ.

Sandra was a 4-H leader of the Lubeck Lucky Clovers. She also, along with her husband Roger, worked the Fair Catalog for the 4-H Wood County Fair. She was a supporter of the arts, serving as president of the Blennerhasset Band Boosters, and was also a Band Mom for both South Parkersburg and WVU bands. She was also known for her eye in floral design, making wreaths and floral arrangements, as well as being a skilled seamstress.

Surviving Sandra is her husband of 54 years Roger Hofmann; daughter Kara Demeter (Joshua) of Washington; son Shawn Hofmann (Cheri) of Ridgway, PA; Grandchildren Alexia Hofmann and Daniel Hofmann; brothers James Viers (Ilene) and Daniel O. Viers; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Therna.

A Celebration of life will be Saturday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Randy Baker officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be set to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect...
West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
The truck (foreground) and SUV involved in Monday night's crash
UPDATE: No one taken to hospital after crash in Parkersburg Monday night
Flashing lights graphic
Man ejected onto road after side-by-side crashes in Wirt County
Police Chief Williams says he is concerned about safety.
Both sides to the Belpre golf cart bill
Michael Rhodes
Obituary: Michael Lee Rhodes

Latest News

Julie Hayes
Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes
David Alan Boyd
Obituary: David Alan Boyd
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: David “Dave” Pritchett
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Joan D. Auch