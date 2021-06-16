Advertisement

Obituary: Tammi Michele Life

Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Tammi Michele Life, 59, of Cutler passed away at 10:50 pm, Monday, June 14, 2021, at Belpre Medical Center.

She was born November 16, 1961 in Parkersburg, WV to the late James Matthews and Ann McCutheon of South Carolina.

On August 5, 1988, she married Timothy Life who survives with one daughter, Jessie (Christopher) Bauman of Cutler, brother James Matthews of South Carolina, sister Lila Kaneff of Barlow, niece Erica Johnson of Barlow.  Her father and brother, Timothy Matthews, preceded her in death.

At her request, she will be cremated and there will be no services at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at:  Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

