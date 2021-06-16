Advertisement

Parkersburg Art Center to host Great Escape Regional Art Exhibit

(KGWN)
By Sarah Cooke
Updated: 7 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center is currently reviewing submissions for the Great Escape Regional Art Exhibit, which will be open to the public beginning July 16.

The theme “Great Escape” refers to the idea that, as many area residents have been unable to travel or attend events during the COVID-19 pandemic, their minds have taken them on imagined journeys, instead. The Art Center is looking for works of art based on those internal journeys.

The exhibit will include 3D and 2D art of any medium, including photos and digital pieces. Awards of cash prizes will be given to the winners in each category and entries will be judged by Alison Helm, sculptor and director of the WVU School of Art and Design.

The Art Center will also encourage the sale of those pieces displayed in the exhibit, an opportunity that is particularly important for many artists who have had fewer chances to sell their work during the pandemic.

An opening reception will be held on July 15 at 5:30 P.M.

Additional information about the exhibit can be found online here.

