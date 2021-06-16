PHS principal is West Virginia Principal of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss has been chosen as West Virginia’s Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

DeMoss will represent the state at the NASSP National Principal of the Year Institute in September in Washington, D.C.

In his words: “It’s been a long road: a lot of ups and downs and very rewarding times in Wood County.”

But DeMoss says that, in more than 25 years as a teacher, coach and administrator in Wood County Schools, the “ups” have far outnumbered the “downs”.

“It’s really a tribute to the staff and students that I work beside,” DeMoss said Wednesday. “They’re the ones who have the buy-in and believe in what our goals and missions are. There’s a reason why test scores are going up and other things are improving.”

Those accomplishments have earned him the award, and the eligibility to be named National Principal of the Year.

DeMoss, like other school administrators, is emerging from navigating the storm that is the pandemic. But he says the sometimes-virtual, rather than in-person, learning, was itself a learning experience for students.

“It may not be remote, but the platforms are there to use,” he says, “because it is 21st century technology and skills we’re using. It’s great for students to be able to use that, so they’re prepared for college or the job site.”

The NASSP National Principal of the Year program recognizes outstanding middle level and high school principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession.

Each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Department of State Office of Overseas Schools, and the Department of Defense Education Activity select one middle level or high school principal to represent their state.

From these state winners, three finalists are named as contenders for the National Principal of the Year award. The NASSP National Principal of the Year is selected from among the finalists.

