Ten skilled trades scholarship recipients honored at signing event

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It means a lot to me. I’ve grown up in this town, my dad worked here, my great-grandpa worked here. It’s just part of life here and I’m glad to be part of it,” says Dalton Moore.

Moore is one of ten new scholarship recipients in the skilled trades program.

It is the second year for West Virginia University at Parkersburg doing this with Constellium.

“We’re very excited. This is a moment of an industry partner and an education partner coming together to keep the brightest minds at West Virginia in West Virginia,” says WVU-Parkersburg president, Dr. Chris Gilmer. “This is something that the chancellor believes in strongly. And we’re very happy to be a part of doing it right here at West Virginia University at Parkersburg.”

And it is a starting point to getting more skilled trade workers, and teaching them early on.

Sarah Tucker, chancellor of West Virginia Community and Technical College System says, “I think that this is a tremendous opportunity and WVU-Parkersburg is to be commended as is Constellium. Getting high school students going to college and into the workforce is something that we need to be doing all over the state. And this will be the model for the rest of the state.”

Students get the chance at an associate of applied science degree in either multi-craft technology, or reliability and maintenance technology.

This program also helps with the growing need in more vocational workers to be available.

“It’s a nation-wide issue,” says Constellium CEO, Buddy Stemple. “We can’t find skilled trades. So, we’re going to have to develop them ourselves. And working with them to put together a program that really fits what we need them to do when they graduate. And they will get an associate degree out of it as well.”

And these students will come out of the program debt-free.

“So, we know that the number one reason that students in West Virginia don’t go to college is because of fear of the cost of college,” says Tucker. “So, that this company is willing to stand up and say, ‘We’re taking that fear away from you, so that you can go.’ Is huge.”

Scholarship recipients include:

Cody Bartlett (Spencer, W.Va.)

Iann Barton (Ravenswood, W.Va., Ravenswood HS)

Tyler Casto (Ravenswood, W.Va., Ravenswood HS)

Christian Groves (Ripley, W.Va., Ripley HS)

Dalton Moore (Ravenswood, W.Va., Ravenswood HS)

Joseph Chambers (Ravenswood, W.Va., Ravenswood HS)

Case Fletcher (Ravenswood, W.Va., Ravenswood HS)

James Manley (Ripley, W.Va., Ripley HS)

James Riggs (Elizabeth, W.Va., Wirt Co. HS)

Benjamin Smith (Evans, W.Va., RJTC Ripley HS)

