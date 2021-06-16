West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to Captain Shallon R. Oglesby, The West Virginia State Police is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect out of Kanawha County.

The unknown suspect used stolen personal information to produce and pass a fraudulent check at City National Bank in Kanawha City on May 24, 2021.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored vehicle and has a tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information can contact the South Charleston Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 558-7777.

The suspect’s photo can be found below.

The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect who stole personal information to produce and pass a fraudulent check at a bank in Kanawha City. (West Virginia State Police)

