West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -
According to Captain Shallon R. Oglesby, The West Virginia State Police is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect out of Kanawha County.
The unknown suspect used stolen personal information to produce and pass a fraudulent check at City National Bank in Kanawha City on May 24, 2021.
The suspect was driving a dark-colored vehicle and has a tattoo on his left hand.
Anyone with information can contact the South Charleston Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 558-7777.
The suspect’s photo can be found below.
