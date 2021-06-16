Williamstown honors former mayor Jean Ford

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown City Council honored former mayor Jean Ford Tuesday evening with an honor reserved for few.

Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan awarded Ford as “the Pride of Williamstown”, and city council agreed.

The former mayor’s photo will be added to the “Wall of Pride”, which is visible during council meetings.

Serving more than four terms as mayor, Jean Ford served the community with her leadership and presence for several administrations.

All current mayors from the Mid-Ohio Valley attended the award ceremony, as well as past and current employees.

It was another recognition of Jean Ford’s contributions to the community over many, many years.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.