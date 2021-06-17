Boil water advisory issued by Union Williams PSD

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Union Williams PSD has issued a boil water advisory due to a main line leak on Rt. 31. Affected areas include Rt. 31 from Mullenix Subdivision to Rt. 2 including Elmwood Heights Subdivision, North Pointe Subdivision, Mulbright Dr., Pear Tree Lane, Easy St., Neil Ann Dr., Mid Ohio Valley Regional Airport, and Gray Fox Drive.

Customers in affected areas are advised to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Union Williams PSD will provide notice when the boil advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.