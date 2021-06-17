Advertisement

FBI agents shoot, kill suspect in 2-state kidnapping probe

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEONIA, N.J. (AP) - An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Philadelphia led authorities to a home in northern New Jersey where federal agents shot and killed a suspect.

Officials say the shooting in Leonia occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the incident but did not immediately give further details on the shooting or the kidnapping.

The kidnapping victim was rescued and wasn’t harmed.

It’s not clear if the person who was fatally shot was armed, or whether they fired at law enforcement officers or threatened them with a weapon.

The incident is under investigation.

