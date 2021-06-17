Advertisement

Fred Sauro and company host 32nd youth basketball camp

By Mitchell Blahut
Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown high school basketball program is holding a camp for kids to learn the game.

It is a part of girls basketball head coach, Fred Sauro’s youth basketball offensive skills camp.

Children get a chance to learn all of the fundamentals that come with the offensive side of basketball.

From shooting and dribbling, to playing off of the ball.

Sauro says that this camp is a great way of teaching these kids about one of the biggest team sports, and make sure that the kids have some fun.

“I think we get a lot of kids started. I think there’s kids that never touched a basketball that come out here and we have to show them how to dribble, how to pass, how to shoot, et cetera. We’ve got a lot of them started, and yes there are some big names come out of here,” says Sauro.

Sauro says that the camp teaches roughly 110 children in the morning and another roughly 50 kids in the afternoon.

This camp is also assisted by former players that have even come away with all-state and state championships to their credit.

Many of them have also come out of this camp in the past as well.

