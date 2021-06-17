Free Yoga at the Point every Wednesday this summer until September

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday evening was a beautiful day to do some Yoga by the Point. Yoga at the Point kicked off in May and runs each Wednesday until the last Wednesday in September.

A different yoga teacher from Full Circle Yoga in Vienna leads the class each week. A different business sponsors each class, so it is free to the community.

There is also free yoga for kids on the first Wednesday of each month. Bring your yoga mat and get ready to unwind and relax.

“We spent so long indoors or in the tiniest groups and so not only is it outdoors and people feel a lot safer coming out of the pandemic, but there’s such a large crowd here, it’s just awesome to get together and even though we’re practicing in community, it’s still your practice, it’s “you” time and I think that’s the best part about it and I think that’s what people really get out of it,” said Lauren Kager, Full Circle Yoga Studio Manager.

You can keep updated about Yoga at the Point by clicking on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/yogaatthepoint

