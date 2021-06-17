Girl Scouts making it possible to donate cookies to “Hometown Heroes”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, along with many other councils, had quite a few leftover boxes of cookies last year at the end of cookie season. So they created a program that allowed individuals to donate boxes to local “hometown heroes”, including teachers, healthcare workers, and more.

While this year was not as challenging as last year, according to Director of Marketing Candace Nelson, the pandemic is still impacting the scouts, and the “Hometown Hero” program has been brought back once again.

Those who would like to donate boxes of cookies to local “heroes” can do so by emailing cookies@bdgsc.org or clicking here.

In addition, there was an option for those purchasing cookies ahead of time to indicate on their order form that they would like to donate a specified number of boxes.

The “heroes” receiving the boxes include organizations, as well, such as the National Guard Foundation, Gold Star Mothers, and more.

“We’re regrouping and getting back to our core values of giving back to our community and channeling that into Hometown Heroes,” Nelson said.

She added that, while the organization is very much still continuing to exercise caution, they are looking forward to being able to return to more in-person events and programs.

“We’re almost getting a taste of normal, and we’re excited to see what the next couple of months bring,” she said.

Additional information about the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council and its upcoming events can be found online here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.