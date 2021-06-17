Advertisement

Go Packs program helping families purchase fresh produce at River City Farmers Market

By Kaitlin Kulich
MARIETTA, O.H. (WTAP) -Just Because school is out doesn’t mean food assistance programs are taking a vacation until August.

While school systems across the MOV have summer meals for students, Heather Warner, the Director for Go Packs in Marietta, says they have a summer food assistance program for qualifying families with the River City Farmers Market.

“We are giving our families who are enrolled specifically for this program, 10 dollars each Saturday in June to go and purchase any fresh, healthy food that they want at the farmers market. So, it’s their choice, whether its dairy, meat, vegetables, so it’s just a great way for them to supplement their food supply.”

Warner says Go Packs is prepared to start serving students at all Marietta City Schools this coming school year and that families can visit gopacks4kids.org/enrollment to see if they qualify to join the program.

