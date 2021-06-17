Henderson Hall hosting Civil War event this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Henderson Hall, along with Carlin’s Battery “D” 1st WV Light Artillery will hold its annual Civil War event on June 19th and 20th.

This year’s event will be an encampment and will get underway on Saturday morning, with Camp opening at 10.

On Saturday, there will be infantry tactics at 10 a.m., an artillery demo at 11 a.m., and a skirmish at 1 p.m. Camp will close at 5 p.m.

“A skirmish in the Civil War was a smaller size battle,” Jim Miracle, Commander, Carlin’s Battery explained. “It involved usually a couple companies of men. With us it will be like 30-40 guys. We happen to run up against somebody and we discover they are there.”

On Sunday, Camp will open at 10 a.m. There will be a period church service at 10 a.m., an artillery demo at noon and a tactical battle at 2 p.m. Camp will close at 4 p.m.

The reenactors are looking forward to being able to participate in re-enactments once again.

“Civil War reenactors, we love to do what we do, and we love to teach what we do,” Miracle said. “So, if we can’t do anything, we can’t teach anybody anything, which kind of makes us sad, I guess, in the long run. So, to get back to it and to be able to show people what our rich history of Wood County, and West Virginia and just the country, is we don’t need to forget our history. We need to learn about it.”

All of the outdoor activities will be free to the public.

