Justice declares Juneteenth a state holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday, House representatives voted 415-14 to send a bill to President Biden declaring Juneteenth a national holiday, and Biden signed the bill Thursday morning.

Following that news, Governor Jim Justice declared Juneteenth a state holiday in West Virginia on Thursday.

Juneteenth is a celebration of the news of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation making its way west across the country and finally reaching Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

The holiday will take place on June 19 each year, and this year Justice is giving state employees a day off on Friday, June 18.

“With real honor, I sign this proclamation and now, officially, Juneteenth is a state holiday. I am really proud of our legislature [for] recognizing the day,” Justice said in the announcement.

Justice went on to provide information about a number of Juneteenth events taking place in the state. Those full details can be found by watching his announcement here.

