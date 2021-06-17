Obituary: Myra L. Tornes

Myra L. Tornes, 91, of Vienna, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Stonerise of Parkersburg.

She was born December 20, 1929, in Jericho, Ohio, a daughter of the late David R. and Hilda M. Cline.

Myra loved to play bridge and canasta. She was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church of Vienna and also the Catholic Women Ladies Guild.

She is survived by daughter, Vickie Hare (Barry Dew) of Vienna; one sister, Carol Mowder of Navarre, OH; and one grandson, Christopher Hare (Mariah) of Pittsburgh, PA.

In addition to her parents, Myra was preceded in death by her husband, Herman A. Tornes; daughter, Linda Tornes; sister, Norma Mann; and two brothers, Herbert and Guy Cline.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 21, 2021 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Vienna with Father John Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Tornes family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter 1601 2nd Ave. Charleston, WV. 25387

