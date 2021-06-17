Ohio governor announces end of state of emergency

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that, as of Friday, June 18, the state of emergency announced at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted.

DeWine also announced Thursday state regulations on visits to nursing home and assisted living centers will be lifted.

Beginning Friday, the state regulations which describe how visits should occur will be removed. This will allow residents to have more than two visitors, and there is no longer a scheduling requirement. Ohio nursing homes are expected to continue to follow federal guidance from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and both nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be expected to follow CDC guidance. A testing requirement still remains for staff members who are unvaccinated, and they will need to continue to be tested twice per week.

While lifting the orders, DeWine and his health director stressed the pandemic is still with us, noting reports of the latest Delta variant.

”For anyone not vaccinated, the threat is certainly still there,” DeWine said. “We urge people to get vaccinated; the more of us who get vaccinated, the better off we all are going to be.”

“The bottom line is vaccination,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer for the Ohio Department of Health. “It’s the way out of the pandemic, it’s our best protection, including against the Delta variant.”

Suzanne Ward from Findlay in Hancock County won this week’s $1 million prize, and Sean Horning from Cincinnati won this week’s college scholarship prize.

For more information and to enter, visit ohiovaxamillion.com. Ohioans 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win a $1 million prize. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win a four-year college scholarship to any Ohio state college or university.

