Out MOV to host Pride Month celebration at City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Out MOV will be holding a family-friendly Pride Celebration at the band shell in City Park. The event will take place on June 26 from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Live entertainment will include music from The Janes, Fox and The Forest, Racheal Harrison, LeeAnn Galluci, Smokestack Betty, The Gay Agenda, and Back Porch Alibi. C8Cosplay and Professor Bubblemaker will also be participating all day.

“Out MOV is proud to invite every member of the LGBTQIA+ community, our friends, allies, and family members to join us for a day of family fun in the park as we celebrate our community,” said Jeanne Peters, vice president of Out MOV.

Additional details about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.