Advertisement

Out MOV to host Pride Month celebration at City Park

(KAIT)
By Sarah Cooke
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Out MOV will be holding a family-friendly Pride Celebration at the band shell in City Park. The event will take place on June 26 from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Live entertainment will include music from The Janes, Fox and The Forest, Racheal Harrison, LeeAnn Galluci, Smokestack Betty, The Gay Agenda, and Back Porch Alibi. C8Cosplay and Professor Bubblemaker will also be participating all day.

“Out MOV is proud to invite every member of the LGBTQIA+ community, our friends, allies, and family members to join us for a day of family fun in the park as we celebrate our community,” said Jeanne Peters, vice president of Out MOV.

Additional details about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect...
West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
Police Chief Williams says he is concerned about safety.
Both sides to the Belpre golf cart bill
Julie Hayes
Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes
Michael Rhodes
Obituary: Michael Lee Rhodes
David Alan Boyd
Obituary: David Alan Boyd

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
WTAP News @ 6 - Fred Sauro and company host 32nd youth basketball camp
WTAP News @ 6 - Fred Sauro and company host 32nd youth basketball camp
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Aliviah Moore
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Aliviah Moore
Henderson Hall
Henderson Hall hosting Civil War event this weekend
Why are there no lifeguards in Brunswick County?
Recent drowning prompts questions about lack of lifeguards in Brunswick County