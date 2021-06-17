Parkersburg Fire Department reminds people about fireworks safety

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 4th of July is only a couple of weeks away, and officials are reminding people about fireworks safety.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says one of the biggest safety tips is to never re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned.

More common things to avoid include standing too close to the fireworks and setting them off in a crowded area.

People should also keep in mind the temperatures associated with fireworks and sparklers.

“There are several things that could go wrong with fireworks,” Chief Matthews explained. “You know, not knowing the temperatures that are associated with fireworks. Even your sparklers that we give to most kids are burning at around 1200 degrees. That can easily cause severe burns quickly.”

Chief Matthews says his biggest recommendation when it comes to fireworks safety is to attend a professional fireworks display.

“July 4th there will be a show,” said Matthews. “Just like in the past, a professional fireworks company will be letting off fireworks on the 4th of July at Fort Boreman, roughly at around 10 o’clock that evening. That’s what we would recommend, just watching that show. That’s going to be the safest thing, prevent any injuries from happening, prevent any fires from happening.”

It is also recommended that people have a bucket of water and a fire extinguisher nearby when setting off fireworks.

