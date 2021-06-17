Scoreboard: June 16, 2021
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
CLASS A REGION 1 BASEBALL FINALS
Williamstown - 5
Wheeling Central - 3
Williamstown advances to the State Tournament
CLASS A REGION 1 SOFTALL SERIES
Ritchie County - 4
Madonna - 1
Ritchie advances to the State Tournament
CLASS AAA REGION 4 SOFTBALL FINALS
Cabell Midland - 13
Ripley - 9
Cabell Midland advances to the State Tournament
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Meigs Post 39 - 13
Parkersburg Post 15 - 14
Marietta Post 64 - 13
Waverly Post 142 - 10
Athens - 2
Lowell-Beverly - 15
