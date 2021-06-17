Advertisement

Scoreboard: June 16, 2021

Scores and highlights for June 16
Scores and highlights for June 16(KOLNKGIN)
By Ryan Wilson
Updated: 12 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

CLASS A REGION 1 BASEBALL FINALS

Williamstown - 5

Wheeling Central - 3

Williamstown advances to the State Tournament

CLASS A REGION 1 SOFTALL SERIES

Ritchie County - 4

Madonna - 1

Ritchie advances to the State Tournament

CLASS AAA REGION 4 SOFTBALL FINALS

Cabell Midland - 13

Ripley - 9

Cabell Midland advances to the State Tournament

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Meigs Post 39 - 13

Parkersburg Post 15 - 14

Marietta Post 64 - 13

Waverly Post 142 - 10

Athens - 2

Lowell-Beverly - 15

