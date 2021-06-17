Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection to Meigs Count Easter Sunday murder

By Samantha Cavalli
Updated: 5 hours ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) -

On June 17, the Grand Jury indicted a Charleston man on four counts related to the homicide of 25-year-old Kane Roush.

According to a news release from the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley and Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood, 21-year-old Jaquan Hall was indicted for Aggravated Murder, Murder, Complicity, and Conspiracy.

Meigs County Sheriffs Deputies were called to Legion Terrace Road around 5 p.m. on the morning of April 4, 2021.

Roush was transported to the hospital, but an hour later had succumbed to his injuries. He was a well-known athlete from Mason County, West Virginia, and helped Wahama High School win its first state football title in 2012.

A scholarship was set up in Kane’s name, by his family, to give to a graduating senior from Wahama High School.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI, Middleport Police Department, Pomeroy Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Charleston Police Department, Maryland Transit Authority, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission investigated this matter.

