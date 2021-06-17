Advertisement

Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall

By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has divulged some details on his emerging proposal to build more barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico in his ongoing political fight over immigration with the Democratic Biden administration.

The Republican governor said Wednesday he would use $250 million in state money, plus crowdsourced financing to start the project.

But it was unclear how much it would cost to ensure Texas’ 1,200 miles of border with Mexico are fortified.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the power to enforce immigration law is in the hands of the federal government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect...
West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
Police Chief Williams says he is concerned about safety.
Both sides to the Belpre golf cart bill
Julie Hayes
Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes
Michael Rhodes
Obituary: Michael Lee Rhodes
David Alan Boyd
Obituary: David Alan Boyd

Latest News

The Justice Department released footage used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows attack of officer in Capitol riot
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Juneteenth becomes nation's 12th federal holiday
Juneteenth becomes nation's 12th federal holiday
The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86