Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards late Thursday issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats.

As of Thursday night, the storm was located about 455 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect...
West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
Police Chief Williams says he is concerned about safety.
Both sides to the Belpre golf cart bill
Julie Hayes
Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes
Michael Rhodes
Obituary: Michael Lee Rhodes
David Alan Boyd
Obituary: David Alan Boyd

Latest News

The Justice Department released footage used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows attack of officer in Capitol riot
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Juneteenth becomes nation's 12th federal holiday
Juneteenth becomes nation's 12th federal holiday
The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86