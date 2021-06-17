United Way collecting items for “birthday bags”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is collecting items for what it calls “birthday bags”. The goal is to collect boxes of cake mix, birthday candles, tubs of frosting, and plates and cups for area children whose families may have difficulty affording a birthday party. Items are being collected at a drop box at the Grand Central Mall through the end of August.

According to Sara Hess, community impact director at the United Way, the concept originated with food pantries and the idea that families that are in need of the items available at the pantries may be in need of other items, as well, such as those offered in the birthday bags.

Volunteers will collect the items from the drop box, assemble the bags, and deliver them to local food pantries and other locations that provide meals throughout the area.

“As parents, we all want to provide for the needs and many of the wants that our children have. We want to celebrate special occasions and do the little things that put a smile on their faces. Imagine an upcoming birthday and the realization that the resources are already stretched beyond function,” Hess said. “We want to eliminate any barrier so that a child can celebrate their birthday even amidst what may be a stressful time in their home,” she added.

