Williamstown baseball advances to state tournament

The Jackets are Class A Region 1 champions in 2021
By Ryan Wilson
Updated: 12 hours ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After an upset win in the Class A Region 1 Sectional tournament, the Williamstown Yellow Jackets continue to survive and advance.

Williamstown got a win in their best of three series against Wheeling Central in the Class A Region 1 tournament, winning Game 3, 5-3.

They won Game 1 on the road 11-6, but fell at home 8-5, when they had a chance to clinch the tournament on Tuesday.

They now advance to the state tournament for the first time in 15 years, and the Jackets are looking to get their first ever win in the state tournament.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

