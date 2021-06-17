Williamstown development continues to have growth

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan admits he reacted with skepticism when he heard of plans to develop land on the outskirts of the city along route 14.

“I thought, ‘how crazy are you to think this is going to work in this area and do it?, ” Jordan said Thursday.

But that was the day WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center’s primary care officially opened, bringing hospital physicians to a portion of Wood County where they haven’t been available before.

“Any care that’s provided here or physicians in our hospital, through our network, can see the care that’s done,” says Steve Altmiller, President/CEO, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. “so it’s great connectivity for our people.”

here are other medical offices on site as well. And the developer says other commercial businesses are to follow.

“We have a cafe and bakery that’s committed to the community, and we’re looking at having them in in January,” says Mona Mondo, of Harbor Point Development. “We have someone that’s looking at the space in this building.”

Townhouses have been constructed in the last two years, and a marina is in operation. All in an area that had been unused for generations.

“The last two years, we’ve seen tons and tons of growth,” Mondo said. “I expect, over the course of the next two years or more, you’re going to see a lot more growth. It’s very exciting.”

