Advertisement

Wood county schools add two more “Options Pathway” teachers

Teachers will be tasked with helping students who are “at risk” of not graduating
Wood county schools add two more “Options Pathway” teachers
Wood county schools add two more “Options Pathway” teachers(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County Schools will have more teachers next school year tasked with specifically helping more students graduate.

The Wood County board of education approved a proposal to create two new “options pathway” positions with the career and technology education department. The program is for students who are at risk of not graduating high school.

Pier Bocchini, Director for Wood County Career and Technical Education, says options pathway is a state program that Wood County Schools implemented 5 years ago. Up until now, it has been run by one part-time teacher who helped over 30 students graduate last school year. Bocchini says the goal now is to increase that number.

“We have seen quite a few kids graduate who normally would not have and many of the students would have dropped out of school has we not had this program. I’m grateful the county decided to start this 5 years ago it’s been a phenomenal program and I hope it grows.”

Bocchini says the options pathway teachers will work out of Parkersburg High School and Parkersburg South High School next school year and that 8 to 10 students are already enrolled in the program starting in August.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect...
West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
Police Chief Williams says he is concerned about safety.
Both sides to the Belpre golf cart bill
Julie Hayes
Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes
Michael Rhodes
Obituary: Michael Lee Rhodes
David Alan Boyd
Obituary: David Alan Boyd

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
WTAP News @ 6 - Fred Sauro and company host 32nd youth basketball camp
WTAP News @ 6 - Fred Sauro and company host 32nd youth basketball camp
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Aliviah Moore
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Aliviah Moore
Henderson Hall
Henderson Hall hosting Civil War event this weekend
Why are there no lifeguards in Brunswick County?
Recent drowning prompts questions about lack of lifeguards in Brunswick County