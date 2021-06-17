Wood county schools add two more “Options Pathway” teachers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County Schools will have more teachers next school year tasked with specifically helping more students graduate.

The Wood County board of education approved a proposal to create two new “options pathway” positions with the career and technology education department. The program is for students who are at risk of not graduating high school.

Pier Bocchini, Director for Wood County Career and Technical Education, says options pathway is a state program that Wood County Schools implemented 5 years ago. Up until now, it has been run by one part-time teacher who helped over 30 students graduate last school year. Bocchini says the goal now is to increase that number.

“We have seen quite a few kids graduate who normally would not have and many of the students would have dropped out of school has we not had this program. I’m grateful the county decided to start this 5 years ago it’s been a phenomenal program and I hope it grows.”

Bocchini says the options pathway teachers will work out of Parkersburg High School and Parkersburg South High School next school year and that 8 to 10 students are already enrolled in the program starting in August.

