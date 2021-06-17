Wood County Schools to operate as normal Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools and its summer programs will operate as normal Friday.

The school system made that announcement after Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday would be a state holiday in honor of Juneteenth.

“The governor’s proclamation does not include county and local government agencies,” the school system’s statement read. “The Juneteenth holiday will be handled in similar fashion to Presidents Day or Columbus Day, which are national holidays but schools and local government agencies remain open.

