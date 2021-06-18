Advertisement

Barbara Jane Wood Salter

Barbara Salter
Barbara Salter(WTAP)
Barbara Jane Wood Salter was born in Lincoln, Illinois to Verona Lovitt Wood and William Carrol.  William received the name Gack because her cousin couldn’t say grandpa, so he called him Gack.  Barbara graduated from Normal Community High School, Salutatorian of her graduating class.  In 1963, Barbara graduated from the Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois, where she met and married Ronald W. Salter.  She moved to Parkersburg, West Virginia in 1965, where Ron took a position with Fahlgren and Associates advertising agency.  In 1980, Barbara and Ron established Salter and Associates, LLC as a marketing and advertising service.

Barbara was active in her community during the 80′s and 90′s, having served as a member of the Kappa Kappa Society and two terms as president of the Junior League of Parkersburg.  She was chairman of the Parkersburg Area Municipal Planning Commission under Al Smith, mayor of Parkersburg at the time.  She was a member of the Wood County Senior Citizens Board of Directors and attended Wayside United Methodist Church.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Ronald W. Salter; two sons, Gary and Greg Salter; granddaughter, Mylee Salter; additional Wood family cousins, Lyn and Gean Daugherty, Betty and Ken Wright, Diana McGonnin, and Jim and Angi Painter.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Junior League of Parkersburg or the West Virginia Symphony.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

