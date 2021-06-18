Car show to gather donations for Humane Society

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Paws for a Cause car show will raise donations of money and supplies for the Humane Society of Parkersburg on Saturday. It will take place in City Park from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. Admission to the event is free, though attendees are asked to bring donations of supplies for the shelter.

In addition to the cars, the event will include food from Kona Ice and other vendors, a DJ playing music, and a raffle. Items to be raffled off include a grill, a Michael Kors handbag, and other items from local small businesses.

All entry costs for car owners, as well as donations of supplies and money collected during the event, will be donated to the Humane Society.

The event is organized by area resident Michael Sine, who also organized a benefit for the shelter last year along with the group 304 Jeep. This year, Sine spearheaded the event independently.

“Seeing how I like dogs more than I do most people, I thought it would be a great cause,” Sine joked. “They need all the help they can get,” he added.

Sine said that pet food, formula for kittens, and pet-friendly cleaning supplies are particularly needed.

According to Gary McIntyre, executive director of the Humane Society of Parkersburg, last year’s event was quite successful, and the shelter looks forward to a similar turnout this year.

“Last year they were able to bring in to us the beds of two pickup trucks loaded with supplies and donations that people had brought, as well as cash. So it was a very successful event for us, especially during the summer because a lot of people are on vacation and you don’t see the same donation levels,” McIntyre said.

Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

