Convicted Serial Killer Reta Mays moved to Low-Security Prison out of State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Reta Mays, the convicted Clarksburg VA serial Killer has been moved to a low-security prison in Alabama.

She is serving seven consecutive life sentences for the murder of seven veterans at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg.

Mays is now an inmate at FCI Aliceville.

The prison has 1,228 inmates and located in Pickens County, Alabama.

Judge Thomas Kleehs wanted her to be placed at Federal Medical Center Carswell in Forth Worth, Texas.

That prison has a mental health program for women.

Mays was sentence in May of this year.

