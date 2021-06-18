Advertisement

Convicted Serial Killer Reta Mays moved to Low-Security Prison out of State

FILE - This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
FILE - This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Reta Mays. Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.V., is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for her guilty plea to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin.(West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Reta Mays, the convicted Clarksburg VA serial Killer has been moved to a low-security prison in Alabama.

She is serving seven consecutive life sentences for the murder of seven veterans at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg.

Mays is now an inmate at FCI Aliceville.

The prison has 1,228 inmates and located in Pickens County, Alabama.

Judge Thomas Kleehs wanted her to be placed at Federal Medical Center Carswell in Forth Worth, Texas.

That prison has a mental health program for women.

Mays was sentence in May of this year.

