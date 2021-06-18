DOJ: West Virginia transgender restrictions unconstitutional

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging bans involving transgender people that target athletes in West Virginia and children in Arkansas.

The department on Thursday slammed those bans as violations of federal law.

The department filed statements of interest in lawsuits seeking to overturn new laws in the two states.

In West Virginia, a lawsuit filed on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl challenges a ban on transgender athletes from competing in female sports.

Arkansas became the first state to ban gender confirming treatments or surgery for transgender youth.

A lawsuit was filed on behalf of four transgender youth and their families as well as two doctors.

