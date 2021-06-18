Advertisement

Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing

A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.(Source: KTVT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A girl is dead and a boy is injured after a stabbing in Dallas on Thursday.

A woman stabbed a girl and a boy at a home, the Dallas Police Dept. said.

A witness at the home had to get a neighbor’s help to restrain the woman.

The neighbor then took the wounded girl to a nearby fire station. Dallas Fire Rescue took the girl to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The initial police report said the girl was 7 years old. Local media said the girl was 6 years old.

The boy who was stabbed was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The woman accused in the double stabbing is in police custody. It’s not known yet what the woman’s connection is to the children.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect...
West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
Gov. Jim Justice signs a bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday in West Virginia.
Justice declares Juneteenth a state holiday
Julie Hayes
Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes
Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Kane Roush.
Suspect indicted in connection to Meigs County Easter Sunday murder
Wood County Schools to operate as normal Friday

Latest News

Forecast for June 18th
Forecast for June 18th
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it's still not the right time to open the border.
US-Canada border restrictions extended until July 21
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden to announce 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on N.C. river
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast