Advertisement

Governor: GOP pick for public broadcasting brings ‘balance’

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is defending his appointment of a Republican Party operative to a public broadcasting oversight board, saying it will bring “balance” and “diversity.”

“I do believe there ought to be diversity to that board,” Justice told the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Thursday when asked about the appointment of GOP operative Greg Thomas to the state Educational Broadcasting Authority, which is the governing body of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

“Changing the board to be more balanced and everything, I don’t think the more liberal folks have total ownership of that board. I don’t think the more conservative folks should have total ownership of the board in any way. I think it should be balanced,” Justice said.

The choice of Thomas prompted concern about his credentials and whether the GOP governor will use his political muscle to fill multiple expired seats.

Members of the state Senate Confirmations Committee received notice last week of the pending appointment.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, a Greenbrier County Democrat, said on Monday that Thomas’ background doesn’t make him a good fit for the authority and the pending appointment “stood out like a sore thumb.”

Justice has been critical of overall media coverage of his failed attempt this year to lower income taxes and shift the burden to sales taxes.

In 2017, Justice’s initial budget proposal sought to eliminate state funding for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which lawmakers eventually fully funded. The GOP-controlled Senate made a failed attempt to eliminate funding for the authority in the 2021-22 state budget during the most recent session.

Baldwin said he is concerned that Justice will use his power to appoint EBA members to accomplish what Senate Republicans couldn’t.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect...
West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
Gov. Jim Justice signs a bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday in West Virginia.
Justice declares Juneteenth a state holiday
Moore (left) Leviner (right)
Parkersburg Police arrest two in robbery case
Julie Hayes
Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes
Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Kane Roush.
Suspect indicted in connection to Meigs County Easter Sunday murder

Latest News

Wigal Cemetery has been vandalized
Wigal Cemetery has been vandalized
WTAP News @ 6 - 28th annual camp returning to Vienna next week
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown HS baseball preparing for state title game
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown HS baseball preparing for state title game
WTAP News @ 6 - Zoo welcomes to baby animals
WTAP News @ 6 - Zoo welcomes to baby animals
Marietta College holds Juneteenth Celebration
Marietta College holds Juneteenth Celebration