Advertisement

Lane closures planned during Memorial Bridge inspection

((MGN Image))
By Guest
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be single lane closures during an inspection of the Memorial Bridge. The inspection’s first phase will take place June 21-23, from approximately 7 A.M. - 6 P.M.

To accommodate holiday traffic, all lanes will be open July 1-4.

The second phase of the bridge inspection will take place July 5-9.

Motorists are asked to expect minor delays, and to watch for flagging personnel in the inspection area.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect...
West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
Gov. Jim Justice signs a bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday in West Virginia.
Justice declares Juneteenth a state holiday
Julie Hayes
Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes
Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Kane Roush.
Suspect indicted in connection to Meigs County Easter Sunday murder
Wood County Schools to operate as normal Friday

Latest News

Forecast for June 18th
Forecast for June 18th
Moore (left) Leviner (right)
Parkersburg Police arrest two in robbery case
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
WTAP News @ 6 - Fred Sauro and company host 32nd youth basketball camp
WTAP News @ 6 - Fred Sauro and company host 32nd youth basketball camp