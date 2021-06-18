Lane closures planned during Memorial Bridge inspection

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be single lane closures during an inspection of the Memorial Bridge. The inspection’s first phase will take place June 21-23, from approximately 7 A.M. - 6 P.M.

To accommodate holiday traffic, all lanes will be open July 1-4.

The second phase of the bridge inspection will take place July 5-9.

Motorists are asked to expect minor delays, and to watch for flagging personnel in the inspection area.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.