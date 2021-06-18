Advertisement

Marietta College holds Juneteenth Celebration

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -Marietta College Office of Diversity and Inclusion held its annual Juneteenth celebration Friday.

During the celebration, the office provided guests with free food, drinks, t-shirts, wristbands, and informational handouts. The event even has a visit from a Frederick Douglass impersonator.

Tony Mayle is the acting director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. He says it’s important for the school to celebrate this holiday.

“It’s important,” Mayle said. “It’s not just important for our students. It’s important for our employees. It’s important for the community as well as everyone in the United States that we celebrate this.”

Juneteenth is observed each year on June 19th. It commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

“It’s the day those who were formally enslaved found out that the Emancipation Proclamation had passed, and they were in fact free people at the time. So, it’s a historical event,” Mayle explained.

While Juneteenth has been observed annually since the 1800′s, it recently became the country’s newest federal holiday. Mayle says he was ecstatic when learning it was becoming a Federal holiday.

“Elated,” Mayle said. “I was in my office and got the news that President Biden had signed, and I screamed. It was excellent news, something long overdue. I was really excited. My family was as well.”

The college plans on having an even bigger celebration next year.

