Obituary: Alice Jean Beardmore

Alice Jean Beardmore, 81, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 21, 1939 in Marietta to Walter George and Lucille Mae Davis Neader.

Alice was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic School and worked in the home health care field. She was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, and enjoyed crafts and hummingbirds.

She is survived by her husband, Paul David Beardmore, whom she married on February 11, 1961; four children, Cynthia Beardmore, Mark Beardmore (Amy), Paula Ryder (Kerry) and Jon Beardmore (Heather); eight grandchildren, Alison, Brandon, Alexis, Dylan, Lucinda, Wesley, Lisha and Ashley; seven great grandchildren, Matthew, Skyler, Ashlyn, Kaige, Isebella, Jaycee and Sophia; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Jerry Neader, Tom Neader and Judy Deem.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Burial of ashes in New St. Mary’s Cemetery will follow the Mass. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 320 Marion Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Alice’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Marietta Memorial Hospital ICU for their care.

