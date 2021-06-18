Obituary: Christopher Todd Vincent

Christopher Todd Vincent, 28, of Parkersburg died June 18, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. Chris was born on May 11, 1993 in Chicago, IL.

Chris is survived by his mother, Mindy (Joe) Sereno; father, Ryan (Paula) Vincent; one daughter, Maya Vincent; four sisters, Lacey Vincent, Allison (Cory) Parsons, Jillian Robinson, Katelynn Townsend; maternal grandparents, James and Diva Frye; paternal grandmother, Sandra Vincent; three step siblings, Mariah (Trevor) Grant, Nikki (Kelly) Long, Tyler Vincent; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Richard Vincent.

Chris was a talented Guitar player and enjoyed all genre of music and cooking. He was also an avid Chicago sports fan. The proudest and most important part of his life was his daughter.

A Mass of Christian Services will be held Monday 11:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father John Rice as celebrant.

Visitation will be held Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

