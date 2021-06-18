Advertisement

Obituary: Christopher Todd Vincent

Christopher Vincent
Christopher Vincent(WTAP)
By Guest
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Christopher Todd Vincent, 28, of Parkersburg died June 18, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  Chris was born on May 11, 1993 in Chicago, IL.

Chris is survived by his mother, Mindy (Joe) Sereno; father, Ryan (Paula) Vincent; one daughter, Maya Vincent; four sisters, Lacey Vincent, Allison (Cory) Parsons, Jillian Robinson, Katelynn Townsend; maternal grandparents, James and Diva Frye; paternal grandmother, Sandra Vincent; three step siblings, Mariah (Trevor) Grant, Nikki (Kelly) Long, Tyler Vincent; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Richard Vincent.

Chris was a talented Guitar player and enjoyed all genre of music and cooking.  He was also an avid Chicago sports fan.  The proudest and most important part of his life was his daughter.

A Mass of Christian Services will be held Monday 11:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father John Rice as celebrant.

Visitation will be held  Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect...
West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
Gov. Jim Justice signs a bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday in West Virginia.
Justice declares Juneteenth a state holiday
Moore (left) Leviner (right)
Parkersburg Police arrest two in robbery case
Julie Hayes
Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes
Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Kane Roush.
Suspect indicted in connection to Meigs County Easter Sunday murder

Latest News

Wigal Cemetery has been vandalized
Wigal Cemetery has been vandalized
WTAP News @ 6 - 28th annual camp returning to Vienna next week
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown HS baseball preparing for state title game
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown HS baseball preparing for state title game
WTAP News @ 6 - Zoo welcomes to baby animals
WTAP News @ 6 - Zoo welcomes to baby animals
Marietta College holds Juneteenth Celebration
Marietta College holds Juneteenth Celebration