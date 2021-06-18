Obituary: Ella Coralea Staats

Ella Coralea Staats, 80, of Parkersburg passed away June 15, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on September 18, 1940 in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Donald C. and Vada June Core West.

Ella enjoyed raising her family and will be remembered as a strong, but very kind person, always putting others before herself. She enjoyed bowling, flowers and crafts. She made afghans and baby quilts for many family members and friends over the years. She enjoyed making Christmas ornaments for all the family to have on their Christmas tree.

Ella is survived by son Jon Staats (Tracy); daughter Monica Lester (Ed); son Claude “Ernie” Staats (Betty); 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one on the way, brother Wayne Alkire (Carol) and sister Jane Deem (Larry)

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years Claude Ernest Staats, two sisters Helen Daugherty, Marylou Morris and two brothers Don and Ron West.

Funeral services will be 11:00 Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Rich Fullmer officiating.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6 - 8 on Sunday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

