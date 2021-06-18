Obituary: Emmett R. Post

Emmett R. Post, 82, of Washington, WV passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born May 10, 1939 in Gilmer County, WV, a son of the late Lester and Gladys Rhoads Post. Emmett was a US Navy Veteran having served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was retired from the City of Parkersburg Fire Department and was a self-employed mason. Emmett was a special ski instructor for the Special Olympics for several years. He was an avid golfer, a fisherman, loved boating on the river and enjoyed playing poker.

Emmett is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathryn Carper Post; children, Bryan Post (Susan) of Parkersburg, Stacy Post Haverty (Leroy Landers) of Little Hocking, OH, Michael Hart (Debbie) of Evans, GA and Daniel Hart of Washington, WV; siblings, David Post (Pat) of Tenn, Marie Hudson (Larry) of Alabama and Vickie Post (Terri Locy) of Parkersburg; sister-in-law, Shirley Post of Washington, WV; grandchildren, Nicole, Sean, Chloe, Kaiden, Morgan and Addy; great-grandchildren, Mason, Kieran, Coen and Nolan; special nephew, Frank Carper and several additional nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Emmett was preceded in death by one brother, James “Jim” Post.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Post family.

