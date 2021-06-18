Obituary: James Dale Schultz

James Dale Schultz, 78, of Parkersburg passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born March 16, 1943 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Carl Marshall and Hester Estelle Newsome Schultz. James was retired from the O’Ames Plant.

He is survived by his daughter, Shirley Jackson (John) of Vienna; granddaughter, Alyssa Gossett (Casey) of Vienna; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Gossett; neighbors, Scott, Joann and Carla, who were like family and all his fur babies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randy Schultz.

The family would like to thank Dr. Shah, House Calls Hospice and the nurses for their love and support given to James.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Vienna is honored to serve the Schultz family.

