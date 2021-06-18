Advertisement

Obituary: James Dale Schultz

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James Dale Schultz, 78, of Parkersburg passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born March 16, 1943 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Carl Marshall and Hester Estelle Newsome Schultz. James was retired from the O’Ames Plant.

He is survived by his daughter, Shirley Jackson (John) of Vienna; granddaughter, Alyssa Gossett (Casey) of Vienna; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Gossett; neighbors, Scott, Joann and Carla, who were like family and all his fur babies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randy Schultz.

The family would like to thank Dr. Shah, House Calls Hospice and the nurses for their love and support given to James.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Vienna is honored to serve the Schultz family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia State Police are requesting the help of the public in looking for a suspect...
West Virginia State Police requesting public’s help in looking for suspect
Gov. Jim Justice signs a bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday in West Virginia.
Justice declares Juneteenth a state holiday
Julie Hayes
Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes
Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Kane Roush.
Suspect indicted in connection to Meigs County Easter Sunday murder
Wood County Schools to operate as normal Friday

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ella Coralea Staats
Myra Tornes
Obituary: Myra L. Tornes
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Anthony Tilley
Julie Hayes
Obituary: Julie Jennifer (Hart) Hayes